Dodgers Were Predicted to Land All-Star Outfielder By 'Everyone in Baseball' at Trade Deadline
After an offseason that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers outshine every other team, the defending champions didn't feel the need to go crazy this summer.
The Dodgers' quiet trade deadline left several fans puzzled as to why the team hadn't acquired a closer and outfielder to address some holes on the roster.
After all, both Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates are currently on the injured list. Even when healthy, the pair of offseason signings have not lived up to expectations in their inaugural season with the Dodgers.
The ongoing defensive issues in the outfield have also been apparent, and MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed the Dodgers attempted to land a replacement for Michael Conforto but fell short.
"They were badly trying to acquire Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, believing he would be the perfect fit to replace Michael Conforto in left field," Nightengale writes. "But after hours of negotiations, were left empty-handed. The consolation prize was Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call."
“Everyone in baseball thought they were getting Kwan," one GM said to Nightengale.
The Dodgers ended the trade deadline having acquired reliever Brock Stewart and outfielder Alex Call, among others. The team also parted ways with right-hander Dustin May and outfielder James Outman.
Manager Dave Roberts put the pressure on the team to perform better down the stretch, and given the talent on the roster, this should very well be the case.
“I think we’ve got a pretty dang good team," Roberts said. "I think if you look at it from the offensive side, as far as our guys, they’ll be the first to tell you they’ve got to perform better and more consistently. That’s something that we’re all counting on … I love our club. I really do. Now it’s up to all of us to go out there and do our jobs.”
