Skip to main content

Dodgers: What Has L.A. Fans Most Worried Heading Into the Postseason?

Dodger fans have been hurt before, so even after a historic regular season, they head into October with some nagging concerns.

The Dodgers head into the postseason after a regular season that saw them win a franchise-record 111 games. They face off with the 89-win Padres in the National League Division Series, which starts the playoffs with a little more intensity than we sometimes get from the NLDS.

Dodger fans are no strangers to October struggles, though, so there's always something to be concerned about hading into the playoffs. In a poll of Dodger fans, that "something" was pretty clear.

It makes sense. Los Angeles has the offensive firepower to make up for a bad start or a struggling reliever or a questionable managerial move. So obviously, the one thing people worry about that could derail that is the offense not showing up like they should.

That worry is probably increased because the Dodgers haven't played a meaningful game in nearly a month, and we saw some offensive struggles at times as the season drew to a close.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The thing to remember, of course, is that one of the things that set this offense apart all season was their ability to show up day after day. When the starters are playing, the offense generally performs. (The Dodgers went 96-39 when Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman all started.)

Still, Dodger fans will probably continue to be worried about the offense until they've shown up for 11 wins in October and November. It's the nature of the beast when you're a fan of the team that has made the postseason the last nine years but only has one World Series title to show for it.

Freddie FreemanMookie BettsTrea Turner

USATSI_19130627_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Roster News: Dave Roberts Had a 'Tough Conversation' with Craig Kimbrel

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19082643_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Playing NL West Rivals Doesn't Change Justin Turner's Intensity

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18054379_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Answers an Important Question About Hanser Alberto

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19173732_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Returns to Postseason Play as Important Catalyst to LA Offense

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19080207_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Doesn't Let Outside Noise Detour Him From Main Goal

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19094015_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers News: Roberts, LA Know Regular Season Success 'Has No Bearing' on October

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18971237_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers vs Padres: 26-Man NLDS Roster Announced with Surprises for LA

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19135612_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Playoffs: How to Watch NLDS vs Padres, Streaming Options, Game Time and More

By Clint Pasillas