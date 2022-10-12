Dodgers: What Has L.A. Fans Most Worried Heading Into the Postseason?

The Dodgers head into the postseason after a regular season that saw them win a franchise-record 111 games. They face off with the 89-win Padres in the National League Division Series, which starts the playoffs with a little more intensity than we sometimes get from the NLDS.

Dodger fans are no strangers to October struggles, though, so there's always something to be concerned about hading into the playoffs. In a poll of Dodger fans, that "something" was pretty clear.

It makes sense. Los Angeles has the offensive firepower to make up for a bad start or a struggling reliever or a questionable managerial move. So obviously, the one thing people worry about that could derail that is the offense not showing up like they should.

That worry is probably increased because the Dodgers haven't played a meaningful game in nearly a month, and we saw some offensive struggles at times as the season drew to a close.

The thing to remember, of course, is that one of the things that set this offense apart all season was their ability to show up day after day. When the starters are playing, the offense generally performs. (The Dodgers went 96-39 when Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman all started.)

Still, Dodger fans will probably continue to be worried about the offense until they've shown up for 11 wins in October and November. It's the nature of the beast when you're a fan of the team that has made the postseason the last nine years but only has one World Series title to show for it.