Dodgers: Will Chris Taylor Move on from LA This Offseason?

Cranking up the rumor mill around the hot stove, Chris Taylor one of 12 free agent Dodgers that could be on the move this winter.

For a team that has consistently made postseason appearances, every offseason is beyond important. The Dodgers have numerous franchise cornerstones, including Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager, and Chris Taylor, who are, unfortunately, now available on the free-agent market. According to one MLB pundit, Chris Taylor will go to the NL East.

MLB writer Anthony Castrovince is convinced Chris Taylor is on his way to the Philadelphia Phillies. This week, Castrovince published a "bold" free agency predictions piece and offered his reasoning for why he thinks Taylor will go to the Phillies.

“He can give them at-bats all over the diamond and particularly help out in the problem spots of center field and shortstop.”

The article is worth reading as there are a few (extra) bold predictions. On the other hand, one does not need to have 20/20 vision to see that the Phillies will need a shortstop in 2022. Chris Taylor could definitely help.

In 2021, Philadelphia relied on a combination of Didi Gregorius, Ronald Torreyes, Nick Maton, and Freddy Galvis to unfortunate sub-par results.

According to Castrovince, Taylor could also alleviate some of the batting pressure on 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper.

“Philadelphia desperately needs to lengthen its lineup and get more support for Bryce Harper. But delving into the top end of the market might be difficult for a team that has so many major financial commitments and so many needs.”

Ultimately, Taylor has earned his payday and the front office is well aware of his value both on and off the field. His days as the Dodger's last great bargain are no more. The 2021 All-Star is beyond worthy of a real, solid contract and fans are optimistic he'll get it and that he remains in Dodger Blue.