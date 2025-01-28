Dodgers Will Probably Fall Short of Major MLB Record in 2025, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers have built what appears to be an unbeatable roster, but MLB insider Buster Olney believes the blue crew won't be achieving a certain milestone next season.
Since the Dodgers have made it clear their goal is to win another World Series, Olney told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain the team likely will fall short of earning the MLB's all-time win record.
“Knowing that the Dodgers' focus is going to be on winning back-to-back in the World Series, I think that they probably will fall short because they’ll make personnel decisions to protect their chances in October," Olney told McKain. "They’re not gonna drive these guys to play every day all through September to put themselves in a position to break a National League win record for example.”
The 2025 season won't be the first time the Dodgers have had a formidable roster. In other seasons where the Dodgers had a superb win record, many thought they were destined for the Fall Classic but continuously fell short.
The Dodgers' weakness going into October was the pitching staff. Los Angeles had an overtaxed bullpen and an injury-riddled rotation. Because of the never-ending injuries to the pitching staff, many believed the Dodgers were doomed for a first-round exit.
Nevertheless, everyone knows how the story goes. The Dodgers won their second title of the 2020s.
Although winning the all-time record would be a nice accomplishment, nothing is better than a World Series trophy.
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes reaffirmed the organization's mindset heading into 2025.
“We’re solely focused on, how do we make our team better?” Gomes said. “And give back to the fans who have done nothing but come out to see us.
“The goal is to win every single year."
Besides a complete roster, there are many other factors into creating a championship team. In 2024, the Dodgers weren't considered the best team in baseball heading into the postseason. Many thought the San Diego Padres, who lost to the Dodgers in the NLDS, were the best team.
Although the Dodgers may look invincible on paper, there's a lot that can happen between now and October. That's why the team will likely be smart late in the season to ensure they have the best chance possible to go back-to-back.
