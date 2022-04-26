Skip to main content
Dodgers: Will Smith Joins Mike Piazza in An Exclusive Club

Will Smith joined the former Dodgers catcher in a very special home run club.

When Will Smith first came up with the big club, the concerns were that he would struggle to perform offensively. That's been anything but the case. 

Smith has been a steadying presence in the middle third of the Dodgers order since he first came up in 2019. Not only has he hit for a respectable average in the majors (.262), he's also proven to be a valuable power bat.

In the Dodgers 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday, Smith clubbed a solo home run in the top of the eighth. It appeared to be a nondescript home run, but in fact, it put him in exclusive company.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Smith and former Dodgers catcher Mike Piazza are the only two fastest catchers to reach 50 career home runs. 

Both Piazza and Smith needed just 233 career games to reach the milestone. Prior to be traded to the Marlins in May of 1998, Piazza made six-consecutive All-Star teams in Dodger blue. He earned rookie of the year honors in 1993 and finished in the top ten in NL MVP voting five years straight.

Smith isn't quite at Piazza's level from an accolades perspective, but has quietly been the best hitting catcher in the game since breaking in with the Dodgers by several metrics. 

Among backstops with a minimum of 850 plate appearances, Smith ranks first in wRC+ (136), OPS (.887), and wOBA (.372). 

Entering play on Tuesday, Smith is slashing .250/.348/.450 in the early going for the Dodgers. 

Will SmithLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18148079_168396005_lowres
