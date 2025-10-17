Dodgers' Will Smith Provides Major Injury Update Amid NLCS
Will Smith has faced an uphill battle over the past month before getting back behind the plate in time for the latter half of the postseason.
In mid-September, what was thought to be a bone bruise in Smith's right hand was revealed to be a hairline fracture, putting Smith's likelihood of being available in the postseason highly in doubt.
After missing nearly a month of baseball, Smith made it back in time for the Dodgers' NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, seeing limited action in the first two games before returning full time for the remainder of the playoffs thus far.
While Smith and the Dodgers training staff are still paying close attention to the All-Star's right hand, Smith had a positive update for reporters ahead of the Dodgers' Game 3 win over the Brewers.
"Yeah, I still do treatment and stuff on it every day," Smith told reporters. "But once the game starts, it's feeling good. Don't have to worry about it at all."
Smith has been a welcome addition to the Dodgers' lineup, averaging .250 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs. In Game 3 against the Brewers, Smith scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving the Dodgers a late lead they would not give up.
On the second pitch of the at-bat, Smith hit a single to left field. After Freddie Freeman was walked and Tommy Edman singled to centerfield, Smith scored from second base to put the Dodgers ahead.
Smith's impact hasn't just been felt on the offensive side. Working with a number of different starting pitchers and relievers, Smith has been an integral part of a Dodgers defense that has allowed just three runs in the NLCS.
Smith told reporters ahead of the game that he is benefitting from working with four elite starting pitchers.
"This year we have the luxury of really good starters," Smith said. "We have basically four number ones and some guys in the pen starters coming in, Emmet. So it's just different. Going one pitch at a time, one inning at a time and trying to win a ball game that day."
