Dodgers Will Turn To Rookie Phenom In Series Opener Vs Angels
The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing the rookie back.
Manager Dave Roberts announced that rookie pitcher Landon Knack will be making his fifth start of the season Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, the opening game of the series. MLB.com's Juan Toribio was first to relay the news Thursday from Denver, Colorado, where the Dodgers beat the Rockies earlier in the day.
Knack has been called up once again after Walker Buehler returned to the injured list with hip inflammation. He previously made his MLB debut this season on April 17, which he arrived to in glamorous fashion riding in a rolls royce to Dodger Stadium for his first big league game.
Knack started three games for the Dodgers in April. He pitched 16.0 innings, and gave up five earned runs while notching 11 strikeouts. He posted a 2.61 ERA for these efforts. He was then optioned back to Triple-A on May 1, but was called up again for one more appearance on May 19. He was optioned back to the minors the following day, but is getting the call up to the majors again due to the Buehler injury.
In Triple-A action this season, Knack is 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA across nine starts and 48.1 innings pitched for the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
The 26-year-old right hander will now get the start for the Dodgers against the Angels, as the injuries continue to pile up for the Dodgers. The Dodgers have sent starters Buehler and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the injured list recently, as well as reliever Michael Grove. The positive is that, along with the call-up of Knack, the Dodgers have seen the return of Bobby Miller this week, who had been out for a couple months.