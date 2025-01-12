Dodgers Won't Trade for $74 Million All-Star, Per Latest Report
The winter is often a time of misinformation as the rumor mill circulates nonstop. Things are true until they aren't. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers trading for All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado seemed like a legitimate quest, the latest report indicates it won't be happening.
The Dodgers did not engage in trade talks with Arenado this winter, according toThe Athletic's Katie Woo. While there was much speculation there was a mutual interest between the two parties, the Dodgers won't be trading for Arenado.
Arenado covertly hinted toward his preferred trade destination when he posted a series of photos on his Instagram story along with the song "dodger blue" by Kendrick Lamar. But there was still doubt the Dodgers had interest in the 10-time Gold Glove winner, given the team already had a starting third baseman in Max Muncy.
Then, St. Louis Cardinals beat writer John Denton said the Dodgers were interested in adding Arenado to the roster this offseason. Denton also explained why Arenado declined a trade to the Houston Astros.
“He doesn’t want to do something in sort of a panic move this time of year. He wants to wait and see what his best options are. I think we all know, we all understand — Nolan Arenado wants to be told ‘No’ by the Dodgers,” Denton said on ESPN. “That’s his first choice, that’s where he still wants to go.
“The Dodgers have kind of downplayed their interest in him, they’ve mentioned how Max Muncy will be on the roster to start the season. Don’t be snookered by that. The Dodgers still want Nolan Arenado. They still have interest in him. But if they talk it down and act like they’re not that interested, they might be able to get out from under some of the money.”
Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, Arenado's agent, confirmed his client was only interested in joining a team that was poised to be a contender in the near future.
“A team that he thinks is going to win now and consistently for the remainder of his career,” Wolfe said. “He wants a team that has the throttle down. … That he believes he can jump right in and they’re going to win right now.”
But after nixing a trade to Houston and the lack of interest from the Dodgers, Arenado might remain in St. Louis beyond the winter.
