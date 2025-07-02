Dodgers World Series Champion Joins NL West Rival in Shocking Move
Former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes has signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants.
After 11 seasons, four National League pennants, and a pair of World Series victories, the longest-tenured position player entering 2025 now finds himself as a member of the bitter rivals up North.
More news: Dodgers Named 'Best Fit' for $8.2 Million All-Star Reliever in Blockbuster Trade
Barnes will start his tenure in the Giants' Arizona Complex League team, per MLB trade rumors' Mark Polishuk, but will likely head to Triple-A Sacramento when he is ramped up further.
The Dodgers parted ways with Barnes on May 14, designating him for assignment and then releasing him later that week.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke on the reasoning for letting go of one of the most recognizable players of the franchise over the last decade and how hard the choice was.
“Obviously Austin has been a huge part of this organization for a long time, he’s been in the middle of a lot of really big moments for us,” Friedman said. “His impact has been significant. So it was one of the harder decisions.”
Top prospect Dalton Rushing was called up the same day of Barnes' DFA as he would assume the role of the backup catcher behind Will Smith for the foreseeable future. Rushing was hitting .308 in Triple-A this season and his electric bat was getting to a point that no longer made sense being stashed away in Oklahoma City.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Has Made Decision on 2025 Home Run Derby
Friedman also spoke on Rushing's production, paired with the competitiveness of how this season has played out in making this gut-wrenching move for Dodgers fans.
“Rush has obviously been on our radar for a long time in terms of when and how to introduce him to the major league team,” Friedman said. “I think with the improvements we’ve seen year over year, coupled with being in a tight division race … I think it falls in line with our consistent message of doing anything and everything we can to win.”
Barnes has 35 home runs, 162 RBIs, and a bWAR of 4.4 over the course of his Dodgers tenure and will be remembered for years to come with his contributions to two World Series trophies, as well as countless memories for fans all over Los Angeles.
More news: Royals Hitter Has Hilarious Reaction to Facing Shohei Ohtani's Hardest Pitches Ever
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.