Dodgers World Series Champion Outfielder Traded to Rival Astros
The Astros are set to acquire outfielder Taylor Trammell from the Yankees, as reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
After being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers early in the season, Trammell appeared in five games for the New York Yankees in 2024. In his limited playing time, he recorded a hit and a walk in his two plate appearances, scoring two runs before being assigned to Triple-A.
The 27-year-old was selected 35th overall in the 2016 draft by the Reds and was viewed as a top-100 caliber prospect as recently as 2021. By that time, he had already been involved in several trades, moving from the Reds to the Padres in the three-team deal that sent Yasiel Puig to Cleveland. He later found himself heading to Seattle as part of a seven-player trade that brought Austin Nola to the Padres.
Despite being traded multiple times before reaching the Triple-A level, Trammell performed well during his initial stint with the Mariners' affiliate in Tacoma. His solid performance there earned him a call-up to the big leagues during the 2021 season.
Unfortunately, Trammell's call-up did not go as hoped. During his first season in the majors, he struggled, posting a .160/.256/.359 batting line with a 73 wRC+ over 178 plate appearances in 51 games. While he showcased his power by hitting eight home runs, he also struck out at a staggering 42.1 percent rate, making him a less appealing option in the outfield. Although he was capable of playing center field, his defensive skills were not particularly strong.
Over the next two years, Trammell's performance improved somewhat as he bounced between Tacoma and Seattle. In 173 plate appearances at the big league level during that span, he recorded a better batting line of .176/.285/.378, which was just 6 percent below average according to wRC+. His improvement was aided by a solid 12.7 percent walk rate and continued displays of impressive power.
The Yankees included Trammell on their 40-man roster over the weekend, but he now holds a spot on the Astros' 40-man roster. Since Trammell is out of minor league options, Houston would have to place him on waivers if they wish to send him down to the minors.