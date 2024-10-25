Dodgers World Series Roster Has One Unfortunate Surprise
The Los Angeles Dodgers released their World Series roster Friday morning, and unfortunately, it had one big surprise.
Right-handed reliever Evan Phillips, who is dealing with arm fatigue, has been left off the roster.
While Phillips is off the roster, left-handed reliever Alex Vesia and right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol are on the roster.
On the offense, infielder Miguel Rojas, who mised the National League Championship Series, is on the roster instead of outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Here's the full Dodgers World Series roster:
The World Series begins on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty is taking the mound for the Dodgers against right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees. Then, in Game 2, it will be Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the Dodgers against the lefty Carlos Rodon for the Yankees.
First pitch for every game is at 5:08 p.m PT/8:08 p.m. ET.
