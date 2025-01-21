Dodgers World Series Winning Pitcher Could Retire Ahead of 2025 Season
Joe Kelly’s name has been surprisingly absent from Hot Stove discussions, leaving some to wonder why.
The Los Angeles Dodgers reliever became a fan favorite in 2020, famously mocking the Houston Astros with his pouty face after striking out Carlos Correa. It was a moment of raw emotion that resonated deeply with Dodgers fans after the 2017 World Series.
However, Kelly’s tenure in L.A. has been marred by injuries, with the most recent shoulder issue cutting his 2024 season short. This lingering injury may explain his lack of traction in free agency and has even sparked speculation about his potential retirement.
At a recent fan event, Kelly addressed questions about his future during an interview with Dodgers Beat. He hinted that he might only consider a return to the Dodgers if he continues his career.
“Oh yeah, of course,” Kelly said when asked if he wanted to stay in L.A. “I would blame it on my shoulder if I had to play anywhere else, so I wouldn’t play.”
Kelly elaborated, saying, “I am content all around. We have a good relationship. Like I said, once I am healthy, it’s kinda like Clayton [Kershaw’s] deal — there is only one spot we will come back to."
"It’s either that or, you know, if my body doesn’t heal as well as it wants to, then you never know. So we’ll see," he added.
Kelly’s 2024 season was a tough one. He appeared in just 35 games after a right shoulder strain in May, which landed him on the 60-day injured list, costing him 61 games. Although he returned for the second half of the season, further shoulder inflammation sidelined him for another 16 games.
He made four appearances late in the regular season but aggravated the injury before the NLDS, leaving him out of postseason action entirely.
Across his 13-year career with the Cardinals, Red Sox, Dodgers, and White Sox, Kelly has thrown 839 innings, earned a 3.98 ERA, and won three World Series titles, two with the Dodgers and one with Boston. His future remains uncertain, but if Kelly does pitch again, it seems clear L.A. is where he wants to be.