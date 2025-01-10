Dodgers World Series Winning Reliever Joins AL West Squad
Connor Brogdon is staying in Southern California, but with a new team, after spending part of the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 29-year-old has signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels, as confirmed by the team's transaction log.
According to J.P. Hoornstra of Newsweek Sports, the contract includes an invitation to the Angels' major league spring training camp.
Brogdon's 2024 season with the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies was marred by injuries, limiting him to just four MLB appearances.
Despite recent struggles, Brogdon has shown potential in the past. In 2021, he had a breakout year with the Phillies, pitching in a career-high 56 games and finishing with a 5-4 record and a 3.43 ERA. That season, Philadelphia achieved its first winning record in a decade, finishing 82-80.
The following year, Brogdon contributed to the Phillies' run to the World Series as a Wild Card team. In 47 regular-season appearances, he recorded a 2-2 record with a 3.27 ERA despite missing some time due to injury. He also made seven postseason appearances, including two in the World Series against the Astros, and capped off the playoffs with 8.1 scoreless innings.
However, injuries have consistently disrupted Brogdon's career, preventing him from securing a stable role in the majors.
In July 2023, after struggling with a 4.03 ERA and concerns about his hard contact rate, the Phillies optioned him to Triple-A. He returned briefly in 2024 but was traded to the Dodgers after allowing seven runs in three appearances.
With Los Angeles, he gave up two runs in his lone outing in April, was placed on the injured list shortly after, and never returned to the majors. Instead, he made 14 appearances for the Dodgers' minor league affiliates before opting for free agency at the end of the season.
Since debuting in 2020, Brogdon has compiled a 10-8 record with a 3.97 ERA over 143 MLB appearances. In the shortened 2020 season, he made nine appearances, finishing with a 1-0 record, a 3.97 ERA, and 17 strikeouts in 11.1 innings pitched.