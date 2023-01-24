Dodgers: Writer Thinks This LA Pitcher Could Have a Breakout Season in 2023

The Dodgers lost a key piece of their 2022 rotation when Tyler Anderson signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels. With Walker Buehler also out for a majority of 2023, the Dodgers are a little thin at the starting pitcher position. As of right now, they do have five good options — but outside of Julio Urias, they're relying on a ton of injury-prone pitchers.

If healthy, the Dodgers could have one of the better rotations in all of baseball next season. But if they want to compete for that title, they're going to need a strong bounce back season from Dustin May. Thomas Harrigan at MLB.com thinks he could have a breakout year in 2023:

"May has already appeared in parts of four seasons (and two playoff runs) with the Dodgers, but he’s thrown fewer than 150 career innings, in part because he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021. The lanky righty pitched to subpar results after returning last year, struggling with his control (4.2 BB/9) and posting a 4.50 ERA (94 ERA+) over 30 innings. It’s hard not to be tantalized by his stuff, however, particularly his nasty curveball and mix of high-octane fastballs. May appeared to be on his way to a breakout season before going down with his elbow injury in 2021, registering a 2.74 ERA, a 13.7 K/9 and a 2.3 BB/9 through five starts. The 25-year-old could prove to be an X-factor for a Dodgers club that lost multiple key players to free agency this offseason and remains without ace righty Walker Buehler."

I also think May is going to have a big year next season. Fully healthy, May has proven to be one of the nastiest pitchers in all of baseball. Last year, he made three really good starts, and three pretty shaky starts. But overall, the stuff was there.

If he can remain healthy — and he's well removed from his Tommy John Surgery now, he could quietly make a case as one of the better pitchers in baseball. If everything clicks for May, I could see him making his first All-Star team in 2023.