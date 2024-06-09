Dodgers, Yankees Series Has Massive Playoff Feeling To It
Playoffs in June? Although we're entering the dog days of summer, that was far from the case in this matchup between the two powerhouses in the major leagues, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. These two are the premier franchises in all of sports, and they did not disappoint in their first of three matchups on Friday night.
The Dodgers and Yankees battled until the end on Friday night, with L.A. coming out on top and extending its win streak to two games. After the victory, Dodgers star outfielder Teoscar Hernández told reporters, including the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett, that there was definitely something in the air on Friday night in the Bronx.
"Tonight felt different," Hernandez said. "I've been in a wild-card game and it's a little different. But it felt like a playoff game today. I like that. I like to play in these atmospheres and try to keep going and do my best."
These two teams have high aspirations for 2024 and are living up to the hype thus far. Both teams are first in the division and intend to stay that way until we hit the ever-so-important moment of October.
L.A. and New York have hopes of being the last team standing, and if the regular season tells us anything (which it usually doesn't), it is that these two are primed for a matchup in the Fall Classic this October.
That potential match in the World Series is not only what fans are clamoring for, but it's what MLB needs. The two biggest teams on the biggest stage would not only be good for baseball, but it may be what it needs to bring the sport back to life.
However, at the moment, baseball in June has never felt better.