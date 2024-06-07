Dodgers-Yankees Tickets Still South of $100 For Weekend Series
At 46,537, the seating capacity for baseball games at Yankee Stadium is larger than most Major League Baseball venues. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that good seats still remained available online for the Dodgers-Yankees series in the Bronx with about an hour left to go before Game 1 of the three-game weekend series.
Second-hand tickets on SeatGeek, StubHub and Vivid Seats were all retailing below $100 for the first game of the series. Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto is schedled to face off against Yankees right-hander Cody Poteet in Game 1.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Pacific Time/7:05 p.m. ET. As of 2:45 p.m. PT, here are the cheapest tickets available on all three second-hand sites:
1. Vivid Seats
This seat, in Row 10 of Grandstand Outfield section 434A, retails for $54. Yeah, it's the nosebleeds, but you're in the park.
2. SeatGeek
This seat is one row behind — Row 11, Grandstand Outfield 434A — and retails for $57 plus fees (about $73 total).
3. SeatGeek
SeatGeek's get-in price is $61 plus fees (about $78 total) and also places you in 434A, with the added perk of room for three friends in the 11th row.
For those with cash to spend and a free afternoon, there were also two seats directly behind home plate retailing for $799 plus fees on SeatGeek. Leave those to a particularly spontaneous Wall Street wolf if you're balling on a budget — tickets to Sunday's game are even cheaper at the moment.