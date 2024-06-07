Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers-Yankees Tickets Still South of $100 For Weekend Series

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 6, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; A New York City police officer stands on the field before the game between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins during a moment of silence honoring the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
At 46,537, the seating capacity for baseball games at Yankee Stadium is larger than most Major League Baseball venues. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that good seats still remained available online for the Dodgers-Yankees series in the Bronx with about an hour left to go before Game 1 of the three-game weekend series.

Second-hand tickets on SeatGeek, StubHub and Vivid Seats were all retailing below $100 for the first game of the series. Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto is schedled to face off against Yankees right-hander Cody Poteet in Game 1.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Pacific Time/7:05 p.m. ET. As of 2:45 p.m. PT, here are the cheapest tickets available on all three second-hand sites:

1. Vivid Seats

Yankee Stadium seats

This seat, in Row 10 of Grandstand Outfield section 434A, retails for $54. Yeah, it's the nosebleeds, but you're in the park.

2. SeatGeek

Yankee Stadium seats

This seat is one row behind — Row 11, Grandstand Outfield 434A — and retails for $57 plus fees (about $73 total).

3. SeatGeek

Yankee Stadium

SeatGeek's get-in price is $61 plus fees (about $78 total) and also places you in 434A, with the added perk of room for three friends in the 11th row.

For those with cash to spend and a free afternoon, there were also two seats directly behind home plate retailing for $799 plus fees on SeatGeek. Leave those to a particularly spontaneous Wall Street wolf if you're balling on a budget — tickets to Sunday's game are even cheaper at the moment.

