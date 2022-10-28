Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Powers His Team to KBO Championship Series

The Wild Horse is still running! Former Dodgers All-Star outfielder Yasiel Puig powered his KBO team to the championship series with a vintage performance yesterday.

Puig joined the Heroes last offseason after no quality opportunities materialized in the states at the MLB level. Altogether, his first season in the KBO has been successful (.277 avg, 21 home runs, 73 RBI over 126 games), but his efforts in the postseason have been game changing for him and his team.

With a 2-2 performance last night that included two walks and a home run, Puig raised his postseason average to .462 over 9 games.

The 31-year-old has expressed his desire to return to America and MLB; specifically to Los Angeles and the Dodgers. A postseason showing like this is sure to have some big league clubs intrigued this winter.

Of course, Puig comes with a checkered history that he's tried to move past and grow from. Still, baseball and people never forget.

In 7 seasons with the Dodgers, Reds, and then-Indians, Puig owns a .277/.348/.475 triple slash line with 132 HRs and 415 RBI over 861 games. He last suited up for an MLB team in 2019.