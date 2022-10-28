Skip to main content

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Powers His Team to KBO Championship Series

The former Dodger is on the cusp of greatness in Korea.

The Wild Horse is still running! Former Dodgers All-Star outfielder Yasiel Puig powered his KBO team to the championship series with a vintage performance yesterday.

Puig joined the Heroes last offseason after no quality opportunities materialized in the states at the MLB level. Altogether, his first season in the KBO has been successful (.277 avg, 21 home runs, 73 RBI over 126 games), but his efforts in the postseason have been game changing for him and his team.

With a 2-2 performance last night that included two walks and a home run, Puig raised his postseason average to .462 over 9 games.

The 31-year-old has expressed his desire to return to America and MLB; specifically to Los Angeles and the Dodgers. A postseason showing like this is sure to have some big league clubs intrigued this winter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of course, Puig comes with a checkered history that he's tried to move past and grow from. Still, baseball and people never forget.

In 7 seasons with the Dodgers, Reds, and then-Indians, Puig owns a .277/.348/.475 triple slash line with 132 HRs and 415 RBI over 861 games. He last suited up for an MLB team in 2019.

Yasiel PuigLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19151241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: A Painful Stat Shows the Difficulties of Winning in the Postseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18714358_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Among the Favorites to Sign Aaron Judge This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_14629787_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Believes Baseball Fans Are Overwhelmingly Pulling for Phillies Over Astros

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18992497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Has Six Players Nominated for Silver Slugger Awards

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19181873_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson and Wife Carissa Have a Big Announcement

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_9259038_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Roz Wyman, The Woman Who Helped Bring The Dodgers To LA, Passes Away At 92 Years Old

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19222186_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Poll: Most Fans Want LA to Re-Sign Trea Turner

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18666016_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: See How Far Fans Bleed Blue on a Map of the US

By Ryan Menzie