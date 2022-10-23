Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Vows to #WinForVin in KBO League

Dodgers fan favorite Yasiel Puig is currently playing on a stage he's familiar with in the postseason. Puig played in the postseason for the Boys in Blue in the six seasons he was in LA.

Nowadays, he's helping out the Kiwomm Heroes in the postseason while honoring his hero and legend, Vin Scully.

On Friday Night, the former Dodger led his team to a Game 5 victory to advance to the semifinal round in the KBO League.

He's included the hashtag several times since the legendary broadcaster passed away back in August.

Puig made a huge splash in his major league debut with the Dodgers in 2013. He came straight from Cuba and stole the hearts of all Dodger fans with his vibrant style on the field, in the batter's box, and running the bases.

The 31-year-old right fielder signed a one-year deal to play ball in Korea this past season. In 2022, the Wild Horse is batting at a .252 AVG with 22 home runs and is doing his part in the postseason, hitting another dinger a few nights ago.

The passing of the late great Vin Scully hugely affected Puig. He took to Instagram to a post that read, "I promise to do better and be better." He then told TMZ,

"Vin is like a father to me, same to Tommy Lasorda and Mike Brito. We are so sad to miss all these three amazing guys. Sad for myself and for all baseball, for Los Angeles."

Vin Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years, and Puig was fortunate enough to be a part of 6 of those years.

Scully clearly left a lasting remark on the Cuban native and continues to #WinForVin.

Good luck to the Wild Horse! Dodgers nation wishes you nothing but the best.