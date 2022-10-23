Skip to main content

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Vows to #WinForVin in KBO League

The former Dodger continues to honor Vin Scully as he plays for a title in the KBO League

Dodgers fan favorite Yasiel Puig is currently playing on a stage he's familiar with in the postseason. Puig played in the postseason for the Boys in Blue in the six seasons he was in LA. 

Nowadays, he's helping out the Kiwomm Heroes in the postseason while honoring his hero and legend, Vin Scully. 

On Friday Night, the former Dodger led his team to a Game 5 victory to advance to the semifinal round in the KBO League. 

He's included the hashtag several times since the legendary broadcaster passed away back in August. 

Puig made a huge splash in his major league debut with the Dodgers in 2013. He came straight from Cuba and stole the hearts of all Dodger fans with his vibrant style on the field, in the batter's box, and running the bases. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 31-year-old right fielder signed a one-year deal to play ball in Korea this past season. In 2022, the Wild Horse is batting at a .252 AVG with 22 home runs and is doing his part in the postseason, hitting another dinger a few nights ago. 

The passing of the late great Vin Scully hugely affected Puig. He took to Instagram to a post that read, "I promise to do better and be better." He then told TMZ, 

"Vin is like a father to me, same to Tommy Lasorda and Mike Brito. We are so sad to miss all these three amazing guys. Sad for myself and for all baseball, for Los Angeles."

Vin Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years, and Puig was fortunate enough to be a part of 6 of those years. 

Scully clearly left a lasting remark on the Cuban native and continues to #WinForVin. 

Good luck to the Wild Horse! Dodgers nation wishes you nothing but the best. 

Yasiel PuigLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19181840_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Prospect Could Step Into A Big Role For The 2023 Season

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18765787_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Triple-A Affiliate Releases Their Schedule For the 2023 Season

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19151241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_17896210_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: 40-Man Pitcher Elects Free Agency

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18514060_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Starting Pitching for Los Angeles is Something to Improve On

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19181875_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers 2023 Roster Could Feature Some Minor League Stars

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18718804_168396005_lowres
News

What Will it Take for The Dodgers to Trade for Shohei Ohtani?

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18693920_168396005_lowres
News

If the Dodgers Made No Moves This Offseason, What Does the Roster Look Like?

By Noah Camras