Skip to main content

Dodgers: Yordan Alvarez Reflects On The Day He Was Traded To The Astros

Yordan Alvarez was once a Dodger, for a month. A few years later, he takes the field for his third World Series with the Astros.

Last night, the Houston Astros picked up their first win of the 2022 World Series matchup with the Phillies. The 5-2 win was clinched by the team's superstar Yordan Alvarez...who was once a Dodger. 

The young Cuban was given $2 million in June of 2016 before the international signing period closed. But his time as a Dodger only lasted one month out with the team's academy in the Dominican Republic. 

He recalled that twice, he simply worked out in a T-shirt and shorts. That pretty much sums up how successful his stint with the LA team was. 

He never saw the field in a Dodger uniform and a few weeks after they acquired him, the team decided to trade him to Houston for Josh Fields, who unfortunately, amounted to nothing. 

The 25 year old shared his journey with Jorge Castillo of the LA Times and reflected on that phone call he remembers all too well.

"I was a little scared,” Álvarez said in Spanish.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I didn’t know what a trade was here,” Álvarez said. “I didn’t know how that worked.”

“I was happy when they told me about the trade,” Álvarez said. “I knew people in West Palm [Beach, Fla.] and I knew the Astros were going to construct a complex there, so I was happy.”

Alvarez thought the Dodgers were outright releasing him and his chance at playing major league baseball in America was ending. But the Astros gave the 19-year-old at the time another chance. 

Alvarez made his major league debut in 2019 where he was also named Rookie of the Year and this 2022 season, he earned his first All-Star nomination. 

Yordan has a career batting average of .296, 98 home runs, 283 RBIs, and a .974 OPS. During the 2022 season, he slashed .306/.406/.613 with a 1.019 OPS and is currently playing in his third World Series in his fourth season.

This postseason, Alvarez posts a .222 AVG with a .364 OBP and .836 OPS. He has scored 7 runs on 8 hits, collected 9 RBI, and has only struck out 11 times across the team's 9 games so far. 

Did the Dodgers make a mistake by giving up the dominant power hitter to Houston and will it be something they now suddenly regret? 

Yordan AlvarezLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18558162_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Sandy Koufax Earns NL MVP Honors 59 Years Ago Today

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_16452976_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: '81 Team Celebrates 41 Years Since WS Win Over the Yankees

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18601251_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Could End Up With the Braves According to Former MLB GM

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19295806_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Prospect Inches Closer to Making Major League Debut Soon

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18738136_168396005_lowres
News

Fans Could Possibly See Both Rocketman and the Princess of Pop at Dodger Stadium

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19190421_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: The MLB World Reacts to the Nolan Arenado News

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19243351_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA All-Star Returns to Social Media for First Time Since NLDS Loss

By Ryan Menzie
Aug 23, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during an MLB Players' Weekend game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: LA's Link to Aaron Judge Leads to Radio Personality Losing His Mind

By Ricardo Sandoval