Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Forced To Leave Game Early Due to Tricep Tightness
Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto left his start on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals after just two innings. Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson said Yamamoto was taken out of the game due to tightness in his tricep.
Yamamoto's fastball velocity was noticeably down, ranging between 93-96 mph. Dodgers' right-handed pitcher Michale Grove stepped in to replace the Japanese sensation. The severity of this undisclosed injury is currently uncertain, leaving fans, and the team in suspense.
Yamamoto has been the ace in the Dodgers rotation, recording a 6-2 record with a 3.00 ERA, 83 strikeouts, and a 1.07 WHIP in 13 starts. Things don't look good for the Dodgers. Hopefully, Yammaot's tricep isn't anything too concerning.
This is a developing story, and we'll provide an update when given.