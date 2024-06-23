Dodgers Young Starter Breaks Down What Worked For Him In Recent Outing
Landon Knack allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two over five scoreless innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a no-decision versus the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
He threw 73 pitches with 48 of them for strikes.
Knack was recalled for a spot start on Friday and was denied the win after Ryan Yarbrough allowed two runs and hit three batters. Knack left the game lowering his ERA to 2.10 ERA. He also has a 0.94 WHIP, 18 strikeouts, and eight walks in 25.2 innings across five starts in the big leagues this season.
“I feel comfortable now, whenever I get to come up and make a start,” Knack said. “Whenever they need me, I always try to be ready. So yeah, definitely feeling comfortable now.”
Knack threw 21 pitches in the first inning but his "stuff felt good." He settled in and let his defense work behind him with the left side coming up big with two great plays in the fifth inning.
"I feel like I was making good pitches (in the first inning), they were just fouling them off," Knack told reporters after the game. "Taking some good swings and having some good takes in there. Stuff felt good from the get-go."