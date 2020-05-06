InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers Zoom Party Draws 3 Former MVPs, Nearly 12,000 Unique Logins

Howard Cole

The following is quoted directly from Dodgers PR:

LOS ANGELESNearly 12,000 unique accounts logged into the Dodgers’ second Zoom Party last night, which featured three former Most Valuable Players among current and former players and a surprise appearance by actor Cedric the Entertainer.

The Dodgers’ Zoom Party was hosted by team broadcasters Joe Davis and Alanna Rizzo, and featured current players Cody Bellinger, Kiké Hernández, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Ross Stripling and Justin Turner. Former Dodgers Andre Ethier, Steve Garvey, Adrián González and Orel Hershiser also participated in the 45-minute event, which included video fan questions and a singing of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during a seventh-inning stretch.

The Dodgers also announced plans for a third Zoom Party to be held on Monday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Participants and registration information will be announced at a later date.

Video highlights of last night’s Dodgers Zoom Party can be downloaded here: 

https://ladodgers.sharefile.com/share/view/s586cb51c0a24dab9

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Verdugo is Healthy, Silly Second Guessing of Dodgers' Mookie Betts Trade to Recommence Imminently

Former-Dodger Alex Verdugo says he's at healthy. Now watch the vultures circle around the Dodgers for having the audacity to trade for Mookie Betts. Ignorant vultures, second-guessers in the extreme, but circle they will. And shame on Los Angeles for not anticipating a once-in-century pandemic. How dare they!

Howard Cole

by

Big Stu

How Taiwan Safely Plays Professional Baseball During a Pandemic

Despite their close proximity to China, origin of the COVID-19 outbreak, Taiwan is a role model for how to properly battle the pandemic. As of May 3, the country has had only 432 total cases with just six deaths. Last week, they enjoyed four straight days without any new cases.

Paul Banks

Gambling: Odds for Korean Baseball Organization Televised Live on ESPN

ESPN has announced a deal to broadcast six KBO League games each week as the South Korean's baseball season gets underway tomorrow. And of course, where there is live sports there will be odds to bet on.

Howard Cole

May 4: This Day in Dodgers History

2018: A combined no-hitter for Walker Buehler, who goes six, with an inning each from Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore, as the Dodgers beat the Padres at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey, 6-0.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Records You Know About and Some You Don't

No peaking now, because I’m going to tell you in a sec, but I bet you don’t know who is the Dodgers' all-time leader in on base percentage. And no, it’s not some guy who walked once and was never heard from again.

Howard Cole

by

DDiNoto

Stealing Home - Santa Anna and Chicle Gum

Did Santa Anna have a major influence on the invention of chicle gum?

Tom Wilson

Gambling: Joey Gallo and Blake Snell Favored for MLB The Show Postseason

After a 29-game regular season, the "MLB The Show Players League" has eight competitors left for the postseason, which will start Friday on ESPN2 and FS1.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Leo Crawford

There are a handful of prospects who I keep my eye on each year, players who jump out at me as increasingly compelling as the minor league season progresses. Crawford was one of those guys in 2019.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Michael Busch

Michael Busch isn’t known for his speed nor his defense, but his power is something to watch. He is listed as the Dodgers ninth best prospect by Baseball America and the sixth best second base prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

Jake Reiner

by

K.D.F. 1974

Dodgers Host 11,000 Fans in Inaugural Zoom Party

The Dodgers also announced plans for a second Zoom Party to be held on Monday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Participants and registration information will be announced at a later date.

Howard Cole