ESPN Analyst Lays Into Dodgers for Not Taking the High Ground After World Series vs Yankees
ESPN analyst Buster Olney called out the Los Angeles Dodgers for blasting the New York Yankees' performance in the World Series.
Olney specifically called out Chris Taylor for his comments on Mookie Betts' podcast where the utility man said, "We're all kind of thinking it — (the Yankees) kind of (crapped) down their leg."
Taylor was referencing New York's defensive debacle in the fifth inning of Game 5 of the Fall Classic. The Yankees led the Dodgers 5-0, but completely fell apart after a series of errors and poor fundamentals.
Olney is under the impression that the Bombers would've never poked fun or called out the Dodgers had they won the World Series.
"I know this: If the Yankees had won, Aaron Judge wouldn't have crapped on the Dodgers," Olney said. "Giancarlo Stanton wouldn't have. Anthony Volpe? No chance."
Though Olney named a few players on the Yankees, he failed to mention Alex Verdugo and Jazz Chizholm who both have thrown shade at the Dodgers and their players in the past. Verdugo, a former Dodger, shared his opinion on the Dodgers winning the World Series in 2020.
"A 60-game season, it's still hard to judge to this day. Like yeah, it's a World Series, right? Yeah, they got a ring, but they didn't play any games at their home field. They didn't. There weren't any fans there. It was 60 games. Anyone could ball out for 60 games. The extra 102, that's the big difference."
Verdugo fittingly was at the plate for the final out of Game 5, which inevitably handed the Dodgers their first full-season World Series since 1988.
Chizholm also shared harsh words for Dodgers veteran shorstop Miguel Rojas earlier in the season. The Yankees third baseman went as far to say that Rojas isn't a good athlete and he isn't a good person.
Nevertheless, Olney didn't hold back in calling out the reigning World Series champions for what he deemed harsh comments.
"I think Taylor's had a great career, the way he's adjusted at the plate, he's adapted to different positions," Olney continued. "He's one of the best in the world at what he does. But he and the small handful of other Dodgers who are chirping know better than anyone how hard their sport is to play, and they're better than this. Why not bask in the glory of an incredible World Series win from the high ground?"
The fact of the matter is this: We will never know if the Yankees would talk smack after winning the World Series because they didn't win.