ESPN Insider Says Dodgers Have Not Offered Contract to Top Free Agent Despite Reports
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames has been a key player since he joined the team in 2021, becoming one of the top offensive shortstops in baseball.
Now, as he enters free agency, speculation is swirling about where he could land next season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are reportedly interested, with both teams having a clear need for a player of Adames’ caliber. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Dodgers are expected to be “in the mix.”
As Passan put it, “The 29-year-old is coming off a 32-homer season with the Milwaukee Brewers and has hit the second-most home runs in the past six seasons among shortstops, behind only (Francisco Lindor). Though he makes all kinds of sense for the San Francisco Giants, Adames' willingness to play third base ties him to the Mets and (New York Yankees), too. The (Los Angeles Dodgers) will be in the mix as well."
While it was reported last week that the Dodgers and Mets each had contract offers on the table for Adames, Passan shut that down.
"Adames should cash in, though any reports of contracts already offered are incorrect," Passan wrote.
Adames’ power at the plate has drawn significant interest, particularly after his strong 2024 season. In addition to hitting 32 home runs, he also posted a solid .255/.331/.462 slash line and added 21 stolen bases across 161 games.
His versatility on the field could also be an asset for teams considering him for multiple infield roles, making him an intriguing fit for clubs like the Dodgers and Mets that may look to use him in either shortstop or third base roles.
While Adames has expressed interest in re-signing with the Brewers after their Wild Card Series loss, Brewers manager Pat Murphy indicated that financial limitations might prevent the team from keeping him.
Murphy recently told Forbes’ Andrew Wagner, “You see the numbers he’s probably looking (for), and I don’t think we’re going to come up with that right now,” adding, “That’s not prudent for our group.” With this in mind, Murphy is exploring in-house alternatives, including the possibility of moving Platinum Glove winner Brice Turang from second base to shortstop.
Adames did receive a qualifying offer from Milwaukee, which will ensure the Brewers get draft-pick compensation if he signs with another team. Given his track record, power at the plate, and positional flexibility, Adames is poised to be one of the more sought-after infielders on the market this offseason.