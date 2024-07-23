Evan Phillips Appears to Have Lost His Job as Dodgers' Closer
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips appears to have lost his closer role. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the media that although Phillips will still pitch in save situations, he stopped short of calling him "the closer."
The seeming change of heart comes after two poor outings to the Boston Red Sox last weekend. Although L.A. came out with a sweep over Boston, it was no thanks to their former closer.
In 1.1 innings against Boston, Phillips allowed four hits, four earned runs, two walks, and only two strikeouts. His closer role was in jeopardy after Sunday. Monday, Roberts confirmed the move.
Where does this now leave the Dodgers? Will they resort to a closer-by-committee arrangement, which they have done at times in the past two years, or will they seek a bona fide closer at the trade deadline?
Phillips has been enduring a rough stretch since the end of June. He's allowed nine runs on 12 hits and three walks while recording only eight strikeouts over his last 7.1 innings.
Prior to his struggles, Phillips was as dominant as one can be, recording a 1.52 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 23.2 innings through June 29.
This next week will be crucial for the Dodgers and Phillips as they determine what to do with the closer's role now that it is up for grabs.
Daniel Hudson closed out the Dodgers' win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning.