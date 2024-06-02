Evan Phillips Return To Dodgers Has Dave Roberts Excited
The Los Angeles Dodgers are slowly returning their important pieces to the diamond. It's not all happening simultaneously, but L.A. got back their star closer, Evan Phillips.
Phillips was activated from the 15-day IL on Friday after suffering a right hamstring strain on May 5. It's a massive addition for the Dodgers, and no one is happier than nine-year manager Dave Roberts. Roberts expressed his excitement by telling reporters, including Los Angeles Times staff writer Mike DiGiovanna.
"Having a guy at the back end that you trust, who was off to a really good start to the season, is great," Roberts said. "It allows me to deploy guys in different lanes, different leverage spots."
Phillips was placed on the injured list in early May, and his road to recovery was rather flawless. He threw 1.2 innings of shutout ball while striking out three batters and walking none in his rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. The 29-year-old will look to pick up right where he left off, with his 0.66 ERA, 17 strikeouts, and 1.02 WHIP in 13.2 innings and 14 appearances.
Phillips is vital for L.A. reaching the mountain top. The Dodgers have had some trouble closing games in the past few years; however, those worries seem to be out the window, thanks to the resurgence of Phillips.