Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Wants Back in MLB — With the Mets
Former Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard had one of the most promising possible starts to a career a pitcher could ask for. After his splashy 2015 debut with the New York Mets, he wasn't able to live up to his potential due to injury and an unwillingness to change his game.
Still, it seems that Syndergaard thinks he has plenty to give to Major League Baseball.
During an appearance on "The Terry Collins Show," Syndergard was complimented by co-host John Arezzi for what he did and meant to the New York Mets fan base. After thanking Arezzi, Syndergaard revealed that he wanted to come back to MLB and New York.
"I would love to come home to New York," Syndergaard said. "Hopefully, that's in store for me. I love the fan base. I love the city. I love the culture, the history, the passion. It's the best place to play."
Syndergaard was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 38th pick of the first round in the 2010 MLB Draft. After spending two years with the Blue Jays minor league system, Syndergaard was traded to the Mets system instead.
Syndergaard finally made his MLB debut with the Mets on May 12, 2015, against the Chicago Cubs. While he held the Cubs scoreless for five innings, he allowed three hits in a row in the sixth inning, including a two-run home run. The Mets wound up losing the game 6-1.
Afterward, Syndergaard proved to be a valuable addition to the pitching rotation, helping get the Mets to the 2015 World Series against the Kansas City Royals. He would win the team's only game of the series, although there would be some controversy when he threw the first pitch of the game over the head of Alcides Escobar.
That season, Syndergaard maintained a 3.24 ERA across 150 innings in 24 games. He threw 166 strikeouts and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.
In 2016, Syndergaard became the first pitcher since Micah Owings in 2007 to record two home runs in a single game. He was later named to the 2016 All-Star Game, but had to pull out due to arm fatigue. That season, he recorded a 2.60 ERA with 218 strikeouts.
Syndergaard's next few seasons with the Mets would be marred by injury. However, he would record two complete games in 2018, including a shutout. In 2020, Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery.
In 2022, Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, but did not finish the season in Anaheim. He would play for three different clubs over the next two seasons: the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers, and the Cleveland Guardians.
Syndergaard hasn't pitched in the majors or minors since his final game with Cleveland in 2023.