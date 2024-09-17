Ex-Dodgers Prospect Finds New Team Shortly After DFA
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus off waivers from the Miami Marlins and have optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo.
De Geus, once a prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, has appeared in 11 games between Miami and Seattle this season.
The 26-year-old has spent most of the season at Triple-A with Jacksonville and Tacoma. Across both the majors and Triple-A, he's recorded a 5.60 earned run average with a 7.9 percent walk rate, 14.9 percent strikeout rate, and 58.9 percent groundball rate in 47 appearances.
The Miami Marlins designated de Geus for assignment on Tuesday to make room for former Dodgers right-hander Michael Peterson. This decision followed de Geus being optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.
His time with the Marlins was short, as Miami had claimed him off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 5, keeping him in the organization for just over a month.
De Geus hadn't appeared in a major league game since 2021, when he split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, posting a 7.56 ERA. He remained in the Diamondbacks’ farm system until 2023, primarily playing at the Double-A level.
The reliever's professional baseball career began when the Dodgers selected him as the 1,000th overall pick. He spent four seasons in the Dodgers organization before being claimed by the Rangers in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound right-handed reliever was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Cabrillo Community College and made his big league debut with the Texas Rangers in 2021.
The Pleasanton, Calif., native has appeared in 58 MLB games with the Rangers, Diamondbacks, Mariners, and Marlins, posting a 7.17 ERA over 59 innings with 47 strikeouts and a 53.6 percent groundball rate.
In a corresponding move, Toronto deisgnated right-handed pitcher Yerry Rodríguez for assignment.
Rodriguez pitched 4.2 innings for Toronto and was tagged for nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and a pair of walks. He punched out five of the 27 batters he faced.
The Blue Jays acquired Rodriguez from the Rangers earlier this summer in exchange for minor league right-hander Josh Mollerus. After Rodriguez was designated for assignment by Texas. the righty missed nearly a month of action in Triple-A due to injury, and in the five innings he pitched upon his return, he walked nine batters.
Despite his high velocity being potentially attractive to other teams, Rodriguez has struggled throughout the year in both Triple-A and the majors, marking his third season with significant MLB experience. Overall, he holds an 8.17 ERA over 36.1 innings in the big leagues.