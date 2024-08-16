Ex-Dodgers Prospect Traded in Deadline Blockbuster Gets First Major League Call-Up
Former Dodgers shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney was promoted by the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. He was a recent acquisition to the Tigers organization following the trade deadline deal that sent Jack Flaherty to Los Angeles.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN was the first to report the news before it became official Friday:
Sweeney has yet to be put on the 40-man roster so Detroit designated two players for assignment in corresponding roster moves. The Tigers are giving the Sweeney the opportunity to face major league pitchers in the final weeks of the season. He also provides a solution to Detroit's shortstop problem.
The 24-year-old was a first-round pick in the 2021 draft. The New York Yankees selected him 20th overall. He had a brief stint in the majors his draft year but spent more time in the big leagues the following season.
In 2022, he played 111 games between High-A and Double-A. Sweeney homered 16 times. Although he struck out 23.2% at the plate, he posted a 13% clip in drawing walks. Additionally, he slashed 240/.349/.413.
Baseball America ranked Sweeney as the Yankees' No. 15 prospect in their farm system.
In December, he was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Victor González and minor league infielder Jorbit Vivas.
As a Dodger, Sweeney's numbers weren't as strong. The shortstop played 96 games in Triple-A this season. He homered 13 times but struck out at an average 26.8 percent.
In the trade for Flaherty, Detroit also received catcher and first baseman Thayron Liranzo. Sweeney has a chance to gain more experience in the majors and the move to Detroit may prove to be quite beneficial.
“I've talked about wanting [this] to be a place where players know that they can come and get better. There is no better example than Jack Flaherty,” Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris told MLB.com's Jason Beck. “He came here after a rough year last year, he put his head down and got to work immediately. ... He's one of the best pitchers in all of baseball right now, and we're really proud of our ability as an organization to work together to help create an environment in which that can happen.”
Flaherty was able to improve his slider as he put up his best numbers with the pitch since 2020. The Burbank native was also able to improve his fastball's velocity.
Based on Flaherty's short time with Detroit, the Tigers might also have the ability able to shape Sweeney into an elite shortstop.