Final Updates on Dodgers Injured Stars Ahead of World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers may be receiving significant reinforcements as they prepare for the World Series matchup against the New York Yankees.
Manager Dave Roberts provided an update to reporters on Thursday, sharing that shortstop Miguel Rojas, along with relievers Alex Vesia and Brusdar Graterol, are showing significant progress.
Roberts mentioned there's a "very good possibility" that Rojas, who sat out the National League Championship Series, will be included on the World Series roster.
“Miggy Ro is doing well,” Roberts said. “Yesterday he participated in the entire workout — running well, taking at-bats, catching grounders. Everything looks really good. So I think there’s a really good possibility we’ll see him on the roster.”
Left-hander Alex Vesia, who was sidelined for the National League Championship Series due to an intercostal injury sustained in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, expressed confidence about his availability for the World Series.
Vesia stated he's "90 percent sure" he'll be ready after completing bullpen sessions throughout the week, along with a 15-pitch live batting practice session on Wednesday.
“I’m very confident that with how I felt [Wednesday] night, I’ll be even better when I go out with some adrenaline in my system facing some Yankees,” Vesia said.
Brusdar Graterol is also “trending in the right direction” to potentially be added.
Roberts said the fact that Graterol has pitched only seven times in the regular season will be “part of the math.”
“We’re gonna have some difficult conversations,” Roberts said of his sudden roster backlog. “But on the pitching side, we’re in a pretty good spot right now.”
If Rojas is added to the roster, center fielder Kevin Kiermeier will most likely be left off. That was the position player change for the NLCS when Rojas wasn't healthy enough to play.
As for the two pitchers, those will be tougher conversations because the bullpen has been so good in the postseason regardless of who is on the mound.
But, the Dodgers might have also avoided another hit to the bullpen with Evan Phillips.
In Game 6 on Sunday, Phillips was held to a single inning of work — despite a scenario that would have normally warranted a two-inning appearance — due to what he called “arm fatigue,” a common issue pitchers face toward the season’s end.
He felt something similar after Game 4 in New York.
"I just didn’t bounce back well after that game,” Phillips said. “It was more of the same the other night.”
Phillips shared that he’s concentrated on recovery this week and feels “no concerns” regarding his readiness for the World Series.