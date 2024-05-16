First MLB Start in 2 Years Is a Success For Dodgers' Newest Call-Up
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was planning on Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants to be a "bullpen game." In those cases, it's not uncommon for the starting pitcher to throw an inning or two, then give way to a parade of relief pitchers who might record no more than three outs themselves.
Elieser Hernández had different plans.
Summoned from Triple-A Oklahoma City Wednesday to start his first major league game in two years, Hernandez gave the Dodgers six innings and allowed only three runs. The Dodgers, who lead all of Major League Baseball in runs scored, can turn that into a victory most nights. On this occasion they fell short in a 4-1 loss.
The silver lining wasn't hard to find: a pitcher who signed a minor league contract in January turned in a quality start when he was expected to do much less. After the game, Roberts revealed that Hernández will remain in the majors for the time being — one pleasant surprise compounded by another.
“Elieser threw the ball really well,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including MLB.com's Juan Toribio. “Just giving us length, and then being able to go to (Eduardo Salazar) for two innings to reset everyone, it was huge. After six (games) in a row, I think we’re in a good spot going home against the Reds.”
Hernandez's last experience at the major league level came on Oct. 5, 2022, when he was pitching for the Miami Marlins. With the Dodgers, Hernández had been starting at Triple-A, where he had a 4-1 record, 2.83 ERA, and 34 strikeouts in 28 innings.
The Dodgers' rotation is full. Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, James Paxton and Gavin Stone have proven largely capable. However, Roberts and the Dodgers' front office have been cautious in giving the pitchers extra rest between starts.
Not only did the Dodgers' regular season begin earlier this year than all but one other team, they have designs on playing into October or November, if that's what it takes to win the World Series.
Hernández might not be part of the Dodgers' postseason roster. But if they win it all, he'll at least be remembered as playing an important role in helping them get there – maybe beyond one night in May.