Former Beloved Dodgers All-Star, Champion Could Join Major NL Rival: Report
The Los Angeles Dodger are not able to bring back everyone this offseason.
With as many moves — and as much spending — as L.A. has been accustomed to recently, sometimes it is simply not possible to attempt to bring back a former Dodger, no matter how much of a fan favorite they were.
For fans of the Dodgers from 2014-22, there was one player in particular with a distinct look that seemed to have captivated the fanbase.
Justin Turner.
It could've been because he never hit below .275 wearing a Dodgers jersey, or maybe his two All-Star selections while playing for L.A., or perhaps even the beard, but the kind of relationship Turner had with Dodgers fans ensured that Dodger Stadium would erupt whenever he stepped up to the plate.
Things haven't felt the same since his final year with L.A. in 2022 and seeing Turner don a Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and, most recently, a Seattle Mariners jersey since then can't sit well with Dodgers fans.
Now, Turner could make another return to the National League, but with a jam-packed roster, there is no chance it will be with the Dodgers.
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly considering the infielder to add to their ball club, per The Athletic's Patrick Mooney and Ken Rosenthal, but it is pending on the decision of free agent slugger Alex Bregman.
At 40 years old, Turner isn't defensively the same player, but can still contribute to any MLB team with his bat as a DH or even first baseman.
Another potential landing spot for the veteran is back to the Red Sox or the Detoit Tigers as they, too, have shown interest. The market will remain much clearer after Bregman makes his own free agency decision, but fans will have to wait a little bit longer to know where the Long Beach, CA native ends up.
Sources told the Athletic, "Turner and his wife Kourtney, who is from Indiana, are intrigued by the idea of spending the summer in Chicago," which could further entice the two-time All-Star.
Turner finished the 2024 campaign hitting .259/.354/.383, adding 11 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 119 hits.
