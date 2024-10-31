Former Cy Young Winner Hints at Joining Dodgers After 2024 World Series
Former Cy Young winner and free agent pitcher Corbin Burnes hints at possibly joining the Dodgers this offseason.
Burnes posted this tweet after the Dodgers clinched their eighth World Series title in franchise history.
Burnes is set to be a free agent this offseason, and the Dodgers could be on his radar this winter.
The 30-year-old is a California native who has had a stellar career thus far. In his seven-year career, Burnes has recorded a 60-36 record, 3.19 ERA, 129 ERA+, 3.21 FIP, and a 1.06 WHIP in 903.2 innings and 199 games.
The Dodgers could be real players for Burnes, who was also in on him in the trade talks when the Milwaukee Brewers put him on the open market.
L.A. has been linked with Burnes for some time, and this offseason could be the one where L.A. lands the right-handed pitcher.
Burnes is a four-time All-Star and won his Cy Young in 2021.