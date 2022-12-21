Former Dodger Bench Bat Signs with Crosstown Angels

Former Dodgers utility player Jake Lamb spent 25 games with Los Angeles in 2022 after dominating in Triple-A, posting a 111 OPS+ in very limited time in L.A. The Dodgers traded Lamb to his hometown Mariners at the trade deadline, where he struggled quite a bit before being designated for assignment in September.

Lamb is on the move again, but he's staying out west.

Lamb batted just .167 with a .565 OPS in 16 games with Seattle, but Anaheim is hoping to help him regain the form that make it look like he was making a real resurgence last year. The lefty hitter posted a .932 OPS with 15 homers in 276 Triple-A plate appearances with Oklahoma City before the Dodgers called him up.

After hitting late home runs in back-to-back games on July 8 and 9, Lamb's OPS with the Dodgers sat at 1.154 for the season. But in his final 17 games with L.A., he posted a .614 OPS and struck out in 32.1% of his plate appearances, making him expendable at the deadline.

Lamb was a very good hitter for the Diamondbacks in 2016 and 2017, making the All-Star team in the latter year and posting an .843 OPS (113 OPS+) in the two years combined. But a shoulder injury in 2018 cost him a lot of time and sapped him of his effectiveness in the batter's box, which he has unable to consistently find since.

Lamb has a 97 OPS+ in his nine-year career with Arizona, Oakland, the White Sox, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Seattle.