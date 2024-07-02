Former Dodger Designated for Assignment By NL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Dodgers minor league catcher Tucker Barnhart has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, via the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro. Barnhart heads back to waivers right before his team is set to take on the Dodgers this week.
Barnhart was posting a career-low in batting average and slugging percentage this season. In 31 games this season, Barnhart was slashing .173/.287/.210 with 14 hits, 13 runs, zero home runs, and six RBIs.
Prior to joining the Diamondbacks in January, Barnhart spent the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, making his debut with the Reds in 2014 and staying there until 2020. During his time with the Reds, he was a two-time Gold Glove winner. He then played for the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs. He was released from the Cubs in the middle of the 2023 season, and then signed with the Dodgers on a minor league deal before electing free agency following the year.
With the Oklahoma City Dodgers in 2023, Barnhart appeared in seven games and slashed .227/.370/.273 with five hits, four runs, no home runs and one run batted in. Overall in his major league career, Barnhart is slashing .241/.318/.351 with 53 home runs and 292 RBIs.