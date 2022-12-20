Skip to main content

Former Dodger Excited to Have Justin Turner Join Him in Boston

He took to social media to share his excitement.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox have been doing their best to pretty much swap teams over the last couple years. The Dodgers traded for Mookie Betts in 2020, and reunited him with his Red Sox teammate, J.D. Martinez, this offseason. As for Boston, they've had former Dodger Kikè Hernandez for the last couple seasons, and this offseason, added Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner.

Hernandez, who's been with the Red Sox since 2021, took to Twitter to share his excitement about his former teammates joining him in Boston. The most recent posts, however, were centered around Turner.

Hernandez had one of the best personalities on the Dodgers, is very excited to have some of his former close friends back on his team. Those Dodger teams had some of the best chemistry in all of baseball, so it's nice to see some of them reunited again.

The Dodgers and the Red Sox don't play until August 25-27 at Fenway Park. But when the end of August comes, it will be quite the reunion for all the players involved.

