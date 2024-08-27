Former Dodger Jason Heyward Finds New Home With AL Contenders: Reports
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward is reportedly signing with the Houston Astros five days after he was designated for assignment by the Dodgers, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.
The Dodgers designated Heyward for assignment just two days after he hit a pinch-hit three-run home run to give the Dodgers a win over the Seattle Mariners. He officially cleared waivers on Monday, making him a free agent.
With Chris Taylor ready to return from a groin strain that landed him on the injured list, the Dodgers no longer had room for Heyward on the roster. The Dodgers' lineup has returned to normal for the first time since this spring following the returns of Mookie Betts and Max Muncy from injuries.
Heyward spent two seasons with the Dodgers, originally signing with Los Angeles on a minor league contract in Dec. 2022. He ended up making the Dodgers' Opening Day roster the following March, and appeared in 124 games for the Dodgers during the 2023 campaign, slashing .269/.340/.473 with 15 home runs and 40 RBIs. His efforts landed him the Roy Campanella Award, given to the most inspiring Dodger of the season.
Heyward returned to the Dodgers this season, re-signing with the team on a one-year, $9 million contract in Dec. 2023. He appeared in 63 games for the Dodgers in 2024, slashing .208/.289/.393 with six home runs and 28 RBIs. Heyward did miss some time due to injury this season, including a bone bruise in his knee.
While Heyward did not match the production he showed in 2023 this season, it's unsurprising to see him quickly find a new home after he was designated for assignment by the Dodgers.
In 2024, Heyward showed the ability to fill in for the Dodgers when needed, like he did with his pinch-hit home run last week. Heyward also took over when James Outman struggled this season, his second in the big leagues after finishing third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2023.
Heyward, a 35-year-old veteran, joins an Astros team that currently leads the American League West with a 70-61 record. The Astros have made the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons, and have won the division six of those years.
Houston won the World Series as recently as 2022, and are once again a contender to bring home the trophy this year. Although it's been seven years since the Astros beat the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, after which they were found to have cheated by illegally stealing the opponents' signs, few rival teams elicit more bad blood among the Dodgers' fan base.
Now, Heyward has a chance to latch on with the Astros for the remainder of this season at the Dodgers' expense. Houston is only responsible for a pro-rated portion of the major league minimum salary, while the Dodgers pay the bulk.