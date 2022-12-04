Skip to main content

Former Dodger Joins Brewers on Minor League Deal

This upcoming offseason, Former Dodgers infielder, Eddy Alvarez will be joining the Brewers for spring training.

After appearing in 14 games with The Los Angeles Dodgers, Eddy Alvarez is headed east to Milwaukee. The Brewers signed the 32-year-old infielder to a minor league contract which includes an invite to MLB spring training.

From there, Alvarez will compete for a bench seat for the 2023 season. The Brewers recently traded infielder Kolten Wong to Seattle which might be good for Alvarez's odds of breaking into the roster. 

This past season, Alvarez hit for .160/ .154/ .160 across 27 at-bats while appearing in four different positions.

Although he struggled more at the major league level, his minor league numbers are promising.

During his time in Triple-A, he slashed .322/ .439/ .554 with eight homers across 47 games. In the minors, he primarily appeared at shortstop and second base but also has played in the outfield and at third base.

Although he has a silver medal for speed skating under his belt from the 2014 Winter Olympics, he's been chasing his baseball dream ever since then.

That same year, he signed with the White Sox as a free agent then spent the next few years in the team's minor league system. In 2019, he was purchased by the Marlins where he made his major league debut a year later.

In October 2021, Alvarez elected free agency where he was picked up by the Dodgers. But his stint with the NL West Champions was short-lived after he was let go this September. 

Sometimes it just takes guys a complete change of scenery and environment to break into the major league scene and although the Dodgers couldn't help him with that, maybe he'll have more luck in Miami.

