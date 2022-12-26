Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Trea Turner Trade Cut by Nationals

Gerardo Carrillo, who went from the Dodgers to the Nationals in the trade that brought Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to L.A., was DFA'd by Washington.

At the 2021 trade deadline, the Dodgers and Nationals swung a huge, blockbuster trade. Los Angeles sent Josiah Gray, Keibert Ruiz, Donovan Casey, and Gerardo Carrillo to Washington in exchange for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.

Now, 16 months later, the trade feels different. Scherzer played just a couple months in L.A. before signing a huge contract with the Mets, and Turner lasted a year longer but is off to Philadelphia now. Gray has posted a 5.11 ERA in 211.1 innings with Washington, and Ruiz has been solid but not much more as the Nats' catcher. Meanwhile, Casey had a .623 OPS in Triple-A in 2022, and Carrillo made it to Double-A the last two seasons but posted a combined 5.40 ERA at the level.

Carrillo's struggles have now cost him his spot on Washington's 40-man roster.

Carrillo made it through waivers unclaimed, so he'll remain in the Washington organization after being outrighted to the minors. But he's 24 years old and hasn't had any notable success in the minors. His fastball, slider, and curveball all rate as solid pitches by scouts, but at some point that has to translate to success on the mound, and so far, it hasn't.

There's still time, of course. It's not unusual at all for pitchers to seemingly come out of nowhere in their mid-20s, and the bullpen is a new role for Carrillo, so perhaps as he gets more used to it, he can find his groove. Getting through waivers without being claimed by any of the 29 other teams says there's some work to do.