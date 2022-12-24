Former Dodger Shares Excitement for Reunion with Justin Turner

JT will be welcomed by several former teammates in Boston.

Justin Turner's departure from Los Angeles was saddening for many Dodger fans. A week ago, Justin Turner signed a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox following the Dodgers’ signing of J.D. Martinez.

Not only did Turner spend nine seasons with the Boys in Blue, also grew up rooting for the Dodgers. Though he is leaving Los Angeles, Turner is reuniting with old friend Kiké Hernandez once again.

Kiké and JT were teammates for six years in Los Angeles and over that time period, the two won six NL West titles along with the 2020 World Series.

Since the 2020 World Series, the Dodgers' roster looks a lot different. Over half of that winning lineup is gone including Turner, Hernández, Bellinger, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, Edwin Rios, Matt Beaty, Alex Wood, Joe Kelly, Kenley Jansen, Jake McGee, Dylan Floro and Pedro Baez.

At least the move will be quite a reunion for JT in Boston. He links up with four of his former teammates, including Hernandez, Chris Martin, Alex Verdugo, and Kenley Jansen.

Jansen and Turner seem to head in all the same directions. Previously, in 2016, the two decided to come back to the Dodgers and have now signed to the same team once again.

JT will be comfortable among many friends in Boston and we wish him all the best with his new team.