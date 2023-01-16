Former Dodger Signs Minor League Deal with Texas Rangers

Three-year major leaguer and Japanese player Yoshi Tsutsugo is now a part of the rangers organization

Former Los Angeles Dodger for a brief stint, Yoshi Tsutsugo has signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. Rangers announced the news on Sunday. Yoshi will be assigned to the Round Rock Express Triple-A team.

Tsutsugo’s deal comes with an invitation to Texas’ big league Spring Training camp. The lefty batter and righty thrower plays first base, outfielder and could bat in the DH spot.

Tsutsugo, 31, was a member of the Dodgers in 2021 for 12 games. In those 12 games, he slashed .120/.290/.120 with a .410 OPS. he had a total of zero home runs, two RBIs, three hits, and two runs in 31 plate appearances and 25 ABs.

After that, Yoshi was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right cal strain injury. He then was sent on rehab assignment to Oklahoma City, LA activated him in July 2021, and ultimately, he was released by the OKC Dodgers in August 2021.

Tsutsugo is a career .197 batter with 18 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a .630 OPS in 557 ABs.

The 31-year-old spent most of his baseball career in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, where he was phenomenal, slashing .285/.382/.528 with a .910 OPS.

Yoshi will forever be known as a Dodgers legend, we thank him for all he did in Dodger blue, and we wish him the best with the Texas Rangers organization.