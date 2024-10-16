Former Dodgers All-Star Could Return to Mets Lineup in Game 3
Former Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez hasn't seen the field in either of the first two games of the National League Championship Series for the New York Mets.
However, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Tuesday that the designated hitter could return to the lineup for Game 3.
Following a difficult offseason that led him to contemplate retirement, Martinez signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Mets in late March. The last month of the season was rough for Martinez, who was hitting .252/.336/.441 as of Sept. 1.
Martinez hasn't regained his form since taking time off for the birth of his daughter. He acknowledged that the time off had disrupted his swing causing him to feel "terrible." When he rejoined the lineup, he struggled with three hits in 45 at-bats over 13 games.
With his daughter in Florida, Martinez is trying his best to be there for his teammates in a time when they also need him.
“It was just one of those things, where you want to be a part of it and be there, obviously, for the birth of my first child,” Martinez said in explaining his time away from the Mets in early September. “And then all of a sudden, it’s like all right you have to go. Time to go back to work. I haven’t seen her or touched her since."
Regardless of his struggles, Martinez has made a significant impact on his teammates. Mendoza expanded on how with reporters on Tuesday.
"I think just how guys starting to prepare individually," he said. "Like, what to look for, just by having conversations with him. What are some of the teams that you look for where you are doing your homework when you're preparing and you're going to face this guy, not only individually but collectively?
"And then whether it's swing path, whether it's – there's a lot mechanic-wise. He's pretty smart when it comes down to hitting. He's been a huge part of this team since he got here. Yeah, I think it's a privilege to have a mindset like that.
"But J.D. has been huge for us as a team. Great guy in that clubhouse, not only for the offensive side, but just the experience and the way he sees the game and how he prepares and a special guy."
Martinez wrapped up the regular season with a .235 batting average, a .725 OPS, and 16 home runs.
In the playoffs, he has recorded four hits in 14 at-bats, posting a .286/.375/.286 slash line as the Mets moved into the NLCS.