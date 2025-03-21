Former Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Receives Massive Suspension From MLB
Free agent Julio Urías has been suspended until the All-Star break, Major League Baseball announced Friday.
"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations that free agent pitcher Julio Urías violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," the statement read. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”
The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is the first player to be suspended twice under the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. The left-hander was placed on administrative leave by the Dodgers in September 2023, and became a free agent after the conclusion of the season.
Urías has not signed with a team since his departure from the Dodgers.
On Sept. 3, 2023 Urías was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and released on bail. In May 2024, he plead no contest to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.
Urías was previously suspended in 2019.
The left-hander spent eight seasons with L.A., and won a World Series during his Dodgers tenure in 2020. Though he recorded the final out of the 2020 World Series, Urías' reputation was tattered following the second incident of domestic violence.
