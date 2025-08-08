Former Dodgers All-Star Provides Major Update on Retirement Timeline
Former Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen revealed how long he plans to play before considering retirement.
“My goal is at least four more years after this season,” Jansen said. “That’s my goal.”
The veteran right-hander isn't just saying that either, as he revealed his plans to work out during the offseason to make sure he's primed for a good season.
“I’m going to put the work in this offseason to get my body in better shape,” Jansen said. “Last year I spent the majority of time with my mom because of how sick she was. I didn’t work as much in the offseason. This offseason I’m definitely dedicating that to her and also to myself, to get in the best shape I can get.”
Jansen played his first 12 MLB seasons with the Dodgers, making three All-Star teams and winning the 2020 World Series with the team. He has a 2.37 ERA wearing Dodger blue, and is currently the MLB's active leader in saves.
Since leaving the Dodgers as a free agent in 2021, Jansen has played for the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox, and is a current Los Angeles Angel. He made a fourth All-Star team on the Red Sox in 2023.
His one-year contract with the Angels expires this season, and he could very well look towards the Dodgers again. Jansen was one of several players extensively linked to the Dodgers at the trade deadline due to Tanner Scott's injury, however the Angels decided to keep him put with reports saying Angels owner Arte Moreno insisted on not trading with the Dodgers.
"I feel like it is more likely that hell freezes over that Arte Moreno deals with the Dodgers. I can’t see him doing it." Robert Murray said on an episode of the Baseball Insiders podcast. "...I can’t see Arte Moreno dealing with the Dodgers. I could be wrong. The rental guys are for sure there to be had.”
The Dodgers will have to make do without a closer for the time being, however their injury woes couldn't come at a more critical time, as their divisional race with the San Diego Padres is heating up. The Padres, after being eight games behind the Dodgers at the beginning of July, have closed the gap to just two games.
The Dodgers will need good results heading into their first of two series against the Padres next week, beginning with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
