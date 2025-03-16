Former Dodgers All-Star Says LA Has Deepest Starting Pitching Staff in MLB History
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an offseason like no other.
After the kind of pitching injuries sustained last season, L.A. had no other choice than to add more depth to the pitching roster. This has resulted in potentially the deepest starting rotation of all time, according to a World Series winning former Dodger.
Former All-Star with the Dodgers, Alex Wood, responded to a tweet from MLB Network asking a question about L.A.'s pitching depth: Do the Dodgers have the deepest pitching staff in the league?
The southpaw who helped secure three NL pennants for the Dodgers during his tenure went on to not just call L.A. the deepest pitching staff in the league, but in the history of the sport.
Wood even added that the race isn't close either.
The All-Star also commented solely on the starting rotation. With just the five men alone, there are going to be a lot of puzzled hitters in the league.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 4.77 strikeout to walk ratio last season, Roki Sasaki's splitter, Blake Snell's pair of Cy Young awards, Tyler Glasnow's All-Star year, and Dustin May's perseverance is an incredible case for this rotation to go down as one of the league's greatest.
The bullpen is also something to be feared in and of itself.
Tanner Scott, the presumed closer of the team, and 2024's saves leader Kirby Yates have both been added to the squad after no clearcut closer last season. There are also the already rostered arms who are working back from injury like Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, and newly-injured starting rotation contender, Tony Gonsolin.
One can't discuss injured pitchers awaiting a return to the mound without including the two future Hall of Famers waiting in the wings, Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw.
Due to Ohtani's assignments on offense and Kershaw's age, fans shouldn't expect the two to immediately jump back into an everyday starting pitching role and log countless innings, but whatever games the duo ends up throwing in will be an instant impact to opposing lineups and a jolt of energy to the rest of the team.
