Former Dodgers All-Star Signs $10 Million Deal With AL West Rival
The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly secured the bullpen arm they desired, signing former Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $10 million deal, according to multiple reports
The team has yet to officially confirm the agreement.
Jansen, a four-time All-Star, spent his first 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before moving to the Atlanta Braves in 2022.
Since 2012 (aside from the 2020 pandemic-shortened season), he has recorded at least 25 saves each year.
At 37, the right-hander has accumulated 447 career saves, the most among active MLB pitchers. Jansen spent the past two seasons with the Boston Red Sox, notching 27 saves in 2024.
Prior to shoulder inflammation ending his 2024 season, Jansen was dominant, not allowing a run and giving up just one hit in his final six appearances.
Jansen returns to Southern California, where he pitched with the Dodgers from 2010 to 2021. He boasts a 2.20 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 65.1 innings in postseason play.
Throughout his career, Jansen has faced health challenges, including being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat in 2011, leading to a heart ablation procedure after the 2018 season. He was placed on the injured list with an irregular heartbeat once again in 2022.
More news: Yankees Infielder Left Off World Series Roster Calls Out Dodgers for Trash Talking
Jansen’s cutter remains his standout pitch. Last season, the pitch averaged 92.2 mph and limited opponents to a .215 batting average, generating a whiff rate of nearly 28 percent. His overall performance, with a .213 expected batting average, ranked in the 85th percentile, while his 28.4 percent strikeout rate placed him in the 84th percentile.
In joining the Angels, Jansen adds leadership to a promising bullpen that features hard-throwing Ben Joyce. Joyce, who recorded four saves last season, had been in line to serve as the Angels' closer this spring but will now shift to a setup role behind Jansen.
This allows Joyce to gain more experience while providing manager Ron Washington with the flexibility to use Joyce in high-leverage situations throughout a game.
Heading into 2025, Jansen carries a career 2.57 ERA and has accumulated 1,221 strikeouts over 868.1 innings.
Jansen, ranked fourth on MLB’s all-time saves list, is behind only Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), and Lee Smith (478). His wealth of experience will help fill a key gap in the Angels' bullpen.