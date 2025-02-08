Former Dodgers All-Star to Make Shocking Sport Change
Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star J.D. Martinez isn't sure where he will be playing baseball in 2025 but he is certain about what he will be doing when he retires from the game.
Martinez recently signed an exclusive deal with pickleball company JOOLA. In the company's press release announcing the partnership, it stated the deal is “to prepare to transition to professional pickleball after his baseball career,” according to a release from the company.
“I see pickleball as a sport I’ll be involved in for the long run and JOOLA’s commitment to the sport and my personal growth in the game makes this partnership even more special,” Martinez said in a statement via JOOLA.
The 37-year-old is set to receive comprehensive support to facilitate his transition from baseball to pickleball. He has already started training under the guidance of JOOLA pro Eric White.
“In our short time working together I can already see he loves the game of pickleball and is willing to learn better pickleball habits,” White said, “because of that enthusiasm and willingness to change he truly has no ceiling.”
The timing of Martinez's transition remains uncertain. Martinez played 120 games for the Mets last season and was named an All-Star with the Dodgers as recently as 2023.
Martinez hit 33 home runs for the Dodgers and signed a one-year contract with the Mets for the 2024 season. There, he posted a .235 average with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs, helping the Mets reach the National League Championship Series. Known for his strong clubhouse presence, he remains a respected figure in the game
“What I love is how people of all ages can play and compete on an equal level — it's all about skill," said Martinez. “Every time I step onto the court to play, I feel like I uncover another layer of the game, and it keeps drawing me in. The competition aspect is what keeps me hooked!”
A 14-year veteran with stints at the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets, Martinez has been one of baseball’s most consistent and productive players in recent years.
A three-time Silver Slugger winner, he boasts a lifetime batting average of .283, with 331 home runs and 1,071 RBIs. He has reached 30 home runs in five seasons, including two seasons with 40 or more, and led the league with 130 RBIs in 2018. Martinez has surpassed 100 RBIs in five seasons and earned six All-Star selections. He was a key contributor to the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series win.