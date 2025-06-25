Inside The Dodgers

Former Dodgers Castoff Signs With MLB Bottom Feeder in Shocking Move

Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard (43) is checked by a trainer in the first inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Syndergaard later left the game with an injury on May 9, 2023.
Seven years removed from his only All-Star Game selection, Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year, $13 million contract in December 2022 hoping to revive his career.

The Dodgers couldn't "fix" the towering right-hander, however, and traded him to the Cleveland Guardians seven months later with a 7.16 ERA. The Guardians — an organization renowned for developing starting pitchers themselves — fared no better. They released Syndergaard after he posted a 5.40 ERA in six starts.

Syndergaard hasn't appeared in a major league game since.

Practically out of nowhere, the Chicago White Sox signed Syndergaard to a minor league contract Monday and assigned him to their Arizona Complex League affiliate. Still just 32 years old, Syndergaard will have a chance to show the White Sox that he still has some life left in his once-feared right arm.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Twitter/X, Syndergaard will make a prorated portion of $1.75 million if he reaches the majors, and $30,000 a month while he's in the minors. He can opt out of his contract if he is not promoted to the big leagues by Aug. 1.

Syndergaard went 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA in 121 games (120 starts) with the New York Mets from 2015-21.

For the White Sox, it's a low-risk move for a team that figures to be a seller at the July 31 trade deadline for the third consecutive season. Chicago is 25-54, a 51-win pace, after setting a modern record with 121 losses a year ago.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and gifted with the pithy-yet-appropriate nickname "Thor," Syndergaard was among the majors' most intimidating pitchers in his prime.

As a rookie with the Mets in 2015, his fastball averaged 97.7 mph — the 98th percentile of all major league hurlers, according to Statcast. He finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting after the season.

Despite a five-pitch mix that evolved considerably as he aged, Syndergaard failed to adapt his repertoire in a way that allowed him to endure as a viable starter into his 30s — let alone remain one of the game's elite pitchers.

An elbow injury limited Syndergaard to two starts from 2020-21. When he returned in 2022 with the Angels, Syndergaard's fastball was down four ticks from its peak, and he was primarily a changeup/sinker/slider pitcher.

The Angels traded Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies at midseason; Syndergaard helped the Phillies reach the World Series, but he again fell short of winning a ring, this time losing in six games to the Houston Astros.

