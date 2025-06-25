Former Dodgers Castoff Signs With MLB Bottom Feeder in Shocking Move
Seven years removed from his only All-Star Game selection, Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year, $13 million contract in December 2022 hoping to revive his career.
The Dodgers couldn't "fix" the towering right-hander, however, and traded him to the Cleveland Guardians seven months later with a 7.16 ERA. The Guardians — an organization renowned for developing starting pitchers themselves — fared no better. They released Syndergaard after he posted a 5.40 ERA in six starts.
Syndergaard hasn't appeared in a major league game since.
Practically out of nowhere, the Chicago White Sox signed Syndergaard to a minor league contract Monday and assigned him to their Arizona Complex League affiliate. Still just 32 years old, Syndergaard will have a chance to show the White Sox that he still has some life left in his once-feared right arm.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Twitter/X, Syndergaard will make a prorated portion of $1.75 million if he reaches the majors, and $30,000 a month while he's in the minors. He can opt out of his contract if he is not promoted to the big leagues by Aug. 1.
Syndergaard went 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA in 121 games (120 starts) with the New York Mets from 2015-21.
For the White Sox, it's a low-risk move for a team that figures to be a seller at the July 31 trade deadline for the third consecutive season. Chicago is 25-54, a 51-win pace, after setting a modern record with 121 losses a year ago.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and gifted with the pithy-yet-appropriate nickname "Thor," Syndergaard was among the majors' most intimidating pitchers in his prime.
As a rookie with the Mets in 2015, his fastball averaged 97.7 mph — the 98th percentile of all major league hurlers, according to Statcast. He finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting after the season.
Despite a five-pitch mix that evolved considerably as he aged, Syndergaard failed to adapt his repertoire in a way that allowed him to endure as a viable starter into his 30s — let alone remain one of the game's elite pitchers.
An elbow injury limited Syndergaard to two starts from 2020-21. When he returned in 2022 with the Angels, Syndergaard's fastball was down four ticks from its peak, and he was primarily a changeup/sinker/slider pitcher.
The Angels traded Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies at midseason; Syndergaard helped the Phillies reach the World Series, but he again fell short of winning a ring, this time losing in six games to the Houston Astros.
