Former Dodgers Closer Expected to Be Shopped at Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly ready to move former Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen by the trade deadline, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
He’s earning $16 million this year and the Red Sox don't have interest in bringing him back, especially because they are not in a position to compete for a World Series. Jansen was reportedly on the trade market over the offseason but the Red Sox never pulled the trigger.
Should the Dodgers make a move for him?
The 36-year-old has been good for Boston this year. He has a 3.24 ERA in 17 appearances, but he also has the highest WHIP (1.32) of his career. For Jansen to do his job and for a team to get what they pay for, he needs to be on a winning squad. He only has nine saves this season.
Boston will want youth in return as the organization looks to the future which will force the Dodgers to be selective about prospects. Los Angeles has also been missing its closer Evan Phillips since he landed on the injured list back on May 5. He is inching closer to a return as he began his rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday.
The biggest obstacle standing in the way of an attractive deal for Jansen is his control issue. His 13.9 percent walk rate will be a concern for potential buyers even if he has a strong 29.2 percent strikeout rate.