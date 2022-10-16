Former Dodgers Coach Shares Appreciation for Jaime Jarrin For His Last Game

Jaime Jarrin has been with the Dodgers for the past 64 years.

Unfortunately, Game 5 of the NLDS was the last game for the Dodgers' Spanish-speaking broadcaster. Not the best way to end your career as a broadcaster but someone has to deliver the news and updates to the people.

The following day, the Dodgers posted this as an appreciation for Jarrin.

Manny Mota, who has spent more than five decades with the Dodgers organization as a player, coach, and ambassador, shared his appreciation for Jarrin in the comments.

His comment translated to English says:

"Jaimito you will be remembered as one of the great masters of sports storytelling. blessings and you will always be in our hearts."

Mota is a Dominican former Major League Baseball outfielder who played 20 seasons for the San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Montreal Expos, as well as being a pinch-hitting specialist with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers Insider shared a little about Jarrin and Mota's relationship in a recent article published two weeks ago.

Mota shared that he used to shadow Jarrin in broadcasting after his 20-year playing career ended. He shared this:

"He sponsored me, let’s put it that way...He would give me great advice. ‘Manny, be yourself and use your knowledge of the game.’ And he told me, ‘Always tell the truth — that’s what the people want to hear.’”

Jarrin then helped Mota's son break into commentating as well both in Spanish and English.

"Jaime for years has given me advice on broadcasting, advice on the business of broadcasting, advice on the changing in broadcasting. And then being someone who kept fueling me by saying ‘Don’t limit yourself to Spanish. We know you can serve this community. There’s a need for people like you on the English side.’ … It’s meant a lot to me and the position I’m in.”

The two go back a long way but Dodgers baseball is something they will forever share.

Thank you Jaime Jarrin for all you've done for Dodgers Baseball. Congratulations on an incredible career.